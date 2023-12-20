Assam: Health Minister Keshab Mahanta takes stock of state’s Covid preparedness

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 20: Amidst the increasing Covid-19 cases, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta has urged the citizens to stay vigilant. He assured that the government is vigilantly monitoring the situation.

He confirmed on platform X that no cases of the new variant have been reported in Assam. Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya conducted a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and the preparedness of the public health system in the country.

He emphasized the importance of being alert and ready to tackle new and evolving variations of the Covid-19 virus.

The Union Health Minister advised the states to take precautionary measures and monitor the situation. The meeting was attended virtually by Keshab Mahanta, Dr. MS Lakshmi Priya, and ED Dr. Manoj Kumar Choudhury from Guwahati.