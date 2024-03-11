22 C
Assam: Heroin seized during STF operation in Guwahati, youth apprehended

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 11: The Special Task Force (STF) Assam seized a large amount of heroin and apprehended a man in an operation on Monday.

The operation was carried out at a rented house in Guwahati’s Birubari, identified as the residence of Abdul Latif.

The individual apprehended is Md. Babul Ali, aged 25. The authorities seized 137 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 185 grams, from Ali. Additionally, 2,530 empty vials, four mobile phones, cash amounting to Rs 727, and a small digital weighing machine were confiscated.

Ali is reported to be currently residing in Chhaygaon, Guwahati. An investigation into the case has been initiated.

