Assam: Heroin worth Rs 4 crore seized during operation in Karbi Anglong, two held

HT Digital,

Karbi Anglong, Oct 12: In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, Assam Police seized heroin worth Rs. 4 crores on Thursday in Karbi Anglong district. Two individuals suspected of drug peddling were also detained.

- Advertisement -

The operation, which followed a tip-off, took place in the Kakrajan area within the jurisdiction of Barpathar Police Station. The police intercepted a suspect vehicle, an i20 car with the registration number AS13 F 5257, which was travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland to Golaghat.

On inspecting the vehicle, the police found 60 soap boxes holding a total of 726.05 grams of heroin.

The estimated market value of the seized drugs is around Rs. 4 crores. The police have taken two individuals, identified as Sajid Khan and Iqbal Ahmed, into custody in connection with the seizure.