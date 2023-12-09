Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma affirms strong stand against corruption

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to the fight against corruption.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, he emphasized the detrimental impact of corruption on developmental works and the lives of common people.

Sarma also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating a change in the national approach towards corruption since 2014.

“For long has the nation been plagued by the vice of corruption with developmental works going for a toss and common people bearing the brunt of it until Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took over in 2014. On #InternationalAntiCorruptionDay, we reiterate our commitment towards anti-corruption and acting tough against anyone indulging in such acts,” he wrote on X.

The Chief Minister’s message reflected the broader national and global effort to combat corruption, acknowledging the need for collective action and stringent measures to eradicate this deep-rooted issue.

Assam, under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been making strides in implementing anti-corruption measures and ensuring transparent governance.