Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma assesses flood preparedness, chairs high level meet

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a key meeting to address the recent flooding incidents affecting Guwahati and nearby regions.

The meeting focused on discussing various flood-related aspects, including rainfall data, satellite imagery, and other contributing factors, presented to the Honorable Chief Minister.

In response, Chief Minister Sarma ordered government officials to promptly execute a range of mitigation steps to lessen the flood impact in the area. The directive comes as Assam experiences continuous rainfall, leading the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Guwahati to issue an orange alert for at least six lower Assam districts.

RMC Guwahati predicts heavy rainfall in the lower Assam districts of Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, and Dhubri from October 6 to October 7, 2023. The meteorological department has also issued heavy rain alerts for other northeastern states.

Guwahati city has been grappling with the effects of incessant rains, causing floods in several low-lying districts in recent days. The floodwaters have covered streets, posing new difficulties for both residents and authorities.

