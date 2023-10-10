28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Assam honoured with the award for best performing state in mental health program

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 10: Assam received the award for the best-performing state under the National Mental Health Program in the category of Northeastern States on World Mental Health Day. The National Health Mission, Assam, made this announcement.

The award was presented at the National Mental Health Day Programme held at the DRDO Auditorium in New Delhi.

The Government of India launched the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) in 1982 with objectives to ensure the availability of minimum mental healthcare for all, encourage the application of mental health knowledge in general healthcare and social development, and promote community participation in mental health service development.

World Mental Health Day is celebrated annually on October 10 to raise awareness of mental health issues and mobilize support for mental health.

