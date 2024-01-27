Assam: Horn and weapon recovered within week after rhino poaching at Kaziranga

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 27: Over the past year, Kaziranga National Park’s frontline has successfully detected and recovered 79 rhino carcasses with horns intact, which died due to natural causes such as old age or floods.

However, poachers exploited reduced water levels in the Brahmaputra River on January 21, 2024, likely sneaking in with a deadly AK Rifle series weapon to kill two rhinos in the Eastern Range Agaratoli.

The authorities of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reported the detection of the first rhino carcass with its horn removed on the morning of January 22, 2024, and the second within a kilometre on January 26.

The authorities also reported the arrest of Jagu Pegu and the recovery of one rhino horn, the nasal bone, and the AK rifle on January 26. Efforts to recover the second rhino horn are ongoing.

The Park authorities have strategized and intensified surveillance and patrolling to counter the improvised method of poaching. Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is home to over 2613 greater one-horned rhinos, the world’s largest population.