16 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 27, 2024
type here...

Assam: Horn and weapon recovered within week after rhino poaching at Kaziranga

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 27: Over the past year, Kaziranga National Park’s frontline has successfully detected and recovered 79 rhino carcasses with horns intact, which died due to natural causes such as old age or floods.

- Advertisement -

However, poachers exploited reduced water levels in the Brahmaputra River on January 21, 2024, likely sneaking in with a deadly AK Rifle series weapon to kill two rhinos in the Eastern Range Agaratoli.

The authorities of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reported the detection of the first rhino carcass with its horn removed on the morning of January 22, 2024, and the second within a kilometre on January 26.

The authorities also reported the arrest of Jagu Pegu and the recovery of one rhino horn, the nasal bone, and the AK rifle on January 26. Efforts to recover the second rhino horn are ongoing.

The Park authorities have strategized and intensified surveillance and patrolling to counter the improvised method of poaching. Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is home to over 2613 greater one-horned rhinos, the world’s largest population.

6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Woman tortured to death in Rupahihat for ‘failing to conceive...

The Hills Times - 0
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950” Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan