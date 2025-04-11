Assam HSLC 2025 Results: Overall Pass Percentage at 63.98%

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 11: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) officially announced the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 on April 11. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can now check their results by visiting the official websites – asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in – using their roll numbers to download their provisional marksheets.

- Advertisement -

This year, a total of 4,29,449 candidates registered for the HSLC exams, and 4,22,737 students actually appeared for the exams, which were held from February 15 to March 3, 2025. Practical exams were conducted earlier, on January 21 and 22. Out of those who appeared, 2,70,471 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 63.98%. However, 6,712 candidates were absent, 22 results were withheld, and 101 students were expelled due to malpractice.

The gender distribution of examinees revealed that 1,87,752 were male and 2,34,985 were female. Despite a drop from last year’s overall pass percentage of 75.7%, the board acknowledged improvements in subject-wise performance and academic development, praising the effort of both students and educators.

At the top of the merit list is Amishii Saikia of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, who secured 591 marks (98.50%), emerging as the state topper. She was followed by Saptarswa Bordoloi of Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya, Noonmati, with 590 marks (98.33%). In third place is Anirban Borgohain, also from Pragya Academy, with 589 marks (98.17%).

In terms of academic distinctions, 89,041 students secured first division, while 5,336 students achieved distinction. Additionally, 16,517 candidates received Star marks, and 1,68,312 obtained Letter marks in individual subjects. These results reflect a solid academic performance across the state.

- Advertisement -

Students are advised to use the online provisional marksheet as a temporary reference until the original mark sheets are distributed by their schools. The provisional scorecard includes vital details such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks.

For comparison, the Class 10 board exams in 2024 were held between February 16 and March 4, and the results were declared on April 20, 2024. That year, 4,19,078 students appeared, and 3,17,317 passed, achieving a higher overall pass percentage of 75.7%, with 77.3% male and 74.4% female pass rates.

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation or rechecking through the official SEBA portal. The board will also soon release the schedule for the HSLC Compartment Exams 2025 for those who failed in one or two subjects.