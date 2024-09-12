27 C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Assam imposes tough penalties for illegal trading

Assam
Updated:
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Sept 11: The state government has imposed severe punishment on those allegedly involved in illegal trading and those who rob and harass common people through relevant laws. On Tuesday, Water Resources minister and Jagiroad MLA Pijush Hazarika said that the government would file cases against those involved in illegal trading and looting the money of common people with the CBI or ED if necessary. The minister also attended three party meetings at Paliguri, Baghjap, and Jagibhakatgaon under the Jagiroad constituency to take stock of the progress of the BJP membership process. He expressed deep satisfaction that the number of BJP members in Assam as well as other states has increased significantly due to the growing confidence of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

