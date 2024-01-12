14 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 12, 2024
type here...

Assam : In a major boost to Northeast, AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates major projects

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 12: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated several major projects in the AYUSH sector in Northeast India on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Among these were the Panchakarma block at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Guwahati, and a state-of-the-art Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry lab for Ayush.

In addition, the Minister laid the foundation stones for the permanent campus of the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy and the Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre in Guwahati’s Azara.

Sonowal stated that these developments will improve the Ayush healthcare delivery system in the region, particularly benefiting the people of Assam and the North East.

The foundation stones for the Panchakarma Block and Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry labs were laid by Sonowal on February 12, 2022.

9 Animals That Break Trust
9 Animals That Break Trust
Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu
Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Sec 144 imposed in Golaghat, Biswanath, community fishing prohibited

The Hills Times - 0
9 Animals That Break Trust Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu 8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti Amazing Places To Visit In Assam Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India