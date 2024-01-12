Assam : In a major boost to Northeast, AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates major projects

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 12: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated several major projects in the AYUSH sector in Northeast India on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Among these were the Panchakarma block at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Guwahati, and a state-of-the-art Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry lab for Ayush.

In addition, the Minister laid the foundation stones for the permanent campus of the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy and the Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre in Guwahati’s Azara.

Sonowal stated that these developments will improve the Ayush healthcare delivery system in the region, particularly benefiting the people of Assam and the North East.

The foundation stones for the Panchakarma Block and Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry labs were laid by Sonowal on February 12, 2022.