Assam Installs First Radar Speed Detection System to Curb Traffic Violations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 10: In a major step towards improving road safety, Assam has set up its first ‘Radar Speed Detection’ machine on the National Highway in Guwahati.

The sophisticated technology is aimed at precisely detecting and tracking the speed of vehicles, enabling the authorities to curb speeding offenses.

The recently installed radar system gives instant information to police agencies, and they can then act immediately against traffic violators.

By making better speed control possible, the initiative hopes to cut down the number of road accidents due to overspeeding, which continues to be a concern on highways.

This initiative supports Assam’s efforts to make use of high-end technology to enhance traffic control and road safety.

Officials opine that effective deployment of the system in Guwahati may open up the possibility for similar installations in other strategic locations in the state, enhancing road safety measures.