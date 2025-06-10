31.3 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Assam Intensifies Drive Against Illegal Infiltration, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday stated that the state government has so far expelled more than 330 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in recent months and will further intensify the campaign.

Delivering a special one-day session of the Assam Assembly, he reiterated that the operation has its legitimacy drawn from a legal provision that already empowers district commissioners (DCs) to identify and drive out individuals who are staying in the state illegally.

“In our aggressive battle against illegal penetration, we are empowered by a special provision which authorizes DCs to detect and drive out infiltrators. We have repelled more than 330 illegal infiltrators in the past few months, and this operation will be accelerated in the next few days,” Chief Minister said.

He referred to a 1950 act authorizing the Assam government to deport illegal immigrants whose continued presence is prejudicial to public interest. This sustained push, he added, forms part of an overarching effort to protect Assam’s cultural identity and conserve its limited resources for its own people.

In a sharp comment while delivering his speech, CM Sarma also expressed concerns over suspicious social media activity originating from foreign locations. Raising questions without specifically identifying Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma mentioned that the activities could be politically driven. He revealed that almost 2,600 Facebook accounts—maintained from locations such as Islamabad, Riyadh, and Saudi Arabia—are regularly posting about both Palestine and Assam.

These accounts openly endorse a specific Assam leader but noticeably fail to mention Rahul Gandhi,” he said. “We have obtained documents, and in the next 10 to 12 days, we will release some of this information to the press.

Reiterating his political and personal agenda, the Chief Minister declared, “I am an Assamese first and Chief Minister subsequently, and every action of mine will testify to this.” He further mentioned that he draws inspiration from previous state leaders who put regional identity and the well-being of Assam above everything else.

With this speech, CM Sarma tried to emphasize his government’s proactive steps towards securing borders, protecting regional integrity, and virtual watchfulness, and also demarcating a clear distinction between state interests and external pressures—both physical and virtual.

