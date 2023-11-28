17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
type here...

Assam: JJM and NHM sign MoU to provide safe water and ensure good health

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 28: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and National Health Mission (NHM), Assam on Tuesday to establish the link between safe water and good health.

- Advertisement -

The signing ceremony took place at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati’s Khanapara. The event was attended by Assam’s Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta among other officials.

ASHA workers under NHM will collaborate with JJM officials to spread awareness about safe water handling practices to reduce waterborne diseases among rural residents.

The convergence of JJM and NHM aims to demonstrate the connection between safe water and good health, reduce waterborne diseases, particularly among children, and decrease school dropouts.

The consumption of potable water, rich in necessary minerals, is expected to promote health and productivity among the rural population.

Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
Most Religious Countries In The World
Most Religious Countries In The World
7 Famous Street Markets Of India
7 Famous Street Markets Of India
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Glenn Maxwell Mayhem Powers Australia To Five-Wicket Win Over India, Visitors...

The Hills Times - 0
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning India’s Top 10 Coldest Places Most Religious Countries In The World 7 Famous Street Markets Of India 10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World