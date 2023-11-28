Assam: JJM and NHM sign MoU to provide safe water and ensure good health

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 28: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and National Health Mission (NHM), Assam on Tuesday to establish the link between safe water and good health.

The signing ceremony took place at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati’s Khanapara. The event was attended by Assam’s Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta among other officials.

ASHA workers under NHM will collaborate with JJM officials to spread awareness about safe water handling practices to reduce waterborne diseases among rural residents.

The convergence of JJM and NHM aims to demonstrate the connection between safe water and good health, reduce waterborne diseases, particularly among children, and decrease school dropouts.

The consumption of potable water, rich in necessary minerals, is expected to promote health and productivity among the rural population.