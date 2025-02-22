22 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 22, 2025
type here...

Assam: Journalist Arrested for Spreading False Information on Exam Paper Leak

The accused, Raju Ahmed alias Sabur Uddin, a reporter for the Janagana Barta online news portal, was arrested by Bandihana police after he was accused of spreading false rumors

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: A journalist associated with a social media-based news portal has been arrested for allegedly spreading false information regarding an exam paper leak at the Jaruar Char Public High School examination centre in Dhubri district of Assam.

- Advertisement -

The accused, Raju Ahmed alias Sabur Uddin, a reporter for the Janagana Barta online news portal, was arrested by Bandihana police after he was accused of spreading false rumors about a leaked general mathematics question paper. He was arrested following a formal complaint by school authorities, leading to a prompt response from law enforcers.

Related Posts:

Besides the arrest of Ahmed, the Dhubri Education Department has also moved to stem the propagation of misinformation. They have lodged an FIR against several satellite television media channels accused of spreading the fake news.

The authorities have made a strong recommendation to media personnel and journalists to cross-check facts carefully before releasing any news. They stressed that the dissemination of unverified information can cause undue panic among students, parents, and teachers.

In the meantime, investigations are underway, and officials have promised that stern action will be taken against anyone who is found guilty of misleading the public.

10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya: Jengjal Police Arrest Six Bangladeshi Nationals and Two Indian Facilitators

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring