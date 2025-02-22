Assam: Journalist Arrested for Spreading False Information on Exam Paper Leak

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: A journalist associated with a social media-based news portal has been arrested for allegedly spreading false information regarding an exam paper leak at the Jaruar Char Public High School examination centre in Dhubri district of Assam.

The accused, Raju Ahmed alias Sabur Uddin, a reporter for the Janagana Barta online news portal, was arrested by Bandihana police after he was accused of spreading false rumors about a leaked general mathematics question paper. He was arrested following a formal complaint by school authorities, leading to a prompt response from law enforcers.

Besides the arrest of Ahmed, the Dhubri Education Department has also moved to stem the propagation of misinformation. They have lodged an FIR against several satellite television media channels accused of spreading the fake news.

The authorities have made a strong recommendation to media personnel and journalists to cross-check facts carefully before releasing any news. They stressed that the dissemination of unverified information can cause undue panic among students, parents, and teachers.

In the meantime, investigations are underway, and officials have promised that stern action will be taken against anyone who is found guilty of misleading the public.