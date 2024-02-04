19 C
Sunday, February 4, 2024
Assam: Journalists reportedly attacked by drug mafias in Rupohihat

HT Digital,

Nagaon, Feb 4: In a shocking event in Rupohihat, Assam, several journalists were reportedly attacked by a drug mafia group on Sunday.

The incident occurred after the Rupohihat police executed a search operation at Nazim Uddin’s residence, following information about the presence of drugs.

A significant quantity of narcotics, including cough syrups and drug-filled containers, were seized during the operation.

Three journalists, who had arrived to report on the incident, were allegedly assaulted by the drug mafias, resulting in damage to their mobile phones.

Four individuals, including two women, Nazim Uddin, Abul Hussain, Nargis Khatun, and Wahida Khatun, were arrested in connection with the incident, according to sources.

