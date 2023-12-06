Assam journo from Naharkatia joins ULFA-I, posts message on Facebook

HT Digital,

Naharkatia, Dec 6: In a surprising and shocking development, a journalist working in a local daily newspaper has reportedly joined the banned militant outfit ULFA-I, as reports emerged on December 6.

As per sources, the journalist identified as Bidyut Mahanta is from Naharkatia under Dibrugarh district. He reportedly posted a long message on Facebook expressing his interest in joining ULFA-I.

The young journalist joining the banned militant outfit has shocked the people of the area.

Earlier, a youth from Borpathar locality of Dibrugarh joined the outfit in October this year. The youth has been identified as Palash Konwar of Damoikhati in Dibrugarh.

