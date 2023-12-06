22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 7, 2023
type here...

Assam journo from Naharkatia joins ULFA-I, posts message on Facebook

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Naharkatia, Dec 6: In a surprising and shocking development, a journalist working in a local daily newspaper has reportedly joined the banned militant outfit ULFA-I, as reports emerged on December 6.

- Advertisement -

As per sources, the journalist identified as Bidyut Mahanta is from Naharkatia under Dibrugarh district. He reportedly posted a long message on Facebook expressing his interest in joining ULFA-I.

The young journalist joining the banned militant outfit has shocked the people of the area.

Earlier, a youth from Borpathar locality of Dibrugarh joined the outfit in October this year. The youth has been identified as Palash Konwar of Damoikhati in Dibrugarh.

 

- Advertisement -

 

10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Parts of city suffer from inundation, relief work expedited

The Hills Times - 0
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places