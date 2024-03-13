Assam: Joyanta Basumatary from UPPL to fight from Kokrajhar seat, backs NDA’s win

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 13: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has announced Joyanta Basumatary as its candidate from the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency for the forthcoming elections.

- Advertisement -

Basumatary is the incumbent MLA from the Sidli LAC and the former vice-president of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU).

The BJP, a ruling ally, had given this constituency to the UPPL. UPPL, a part of the ruling NDA in Assam, is hopeful of a victory in the parliamentary elections. It claims to have majority support from all communities.

The BJP has left the Dhubri and Barpeta seats for Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), another NDA partner. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the BJP would contest 11 of the 14 seats in the state and was confident of victory in all of them.

The AGP requested to contest from four seats, Kaziranga, Barpeta, Dhubri, and Karimganj, two of which were granted to them.