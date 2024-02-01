Assam: Jumbo dies tragically after coming in contact with illegal electric fence, 4 arrested

HT Digital,

Boko, Feb 1: Forest Department officers apprehended four individuals on Thursday, linked to the illegal construction of an electrified fence at the Banana Garden. The fence was responsible for the electrocution and subsequent death of an adult elephant.

The incident occurred in the Bandapara range of Kamrup forest division in Hahim on January 17, 2024.

The arrested culprits, identified as Haravilas Rabha, Abhijit Rabha, Praneshwar Rabha and Basudev Rabha, erected the electric fence around the Banana Garden to safeguard their banana crop from elephants and other wild animals, breaching forest laws. The arrested parties have been remanded in judicial custody.