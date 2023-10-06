Assam: Kamrup (M) issues helpline number amid flood woes in Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 6: The Kamrup (metropolitan) district administration launched a helpline on October 6 in response to the flood across Guwahati due to heavy rains.

Torrential downpours over the past two days have overwhelmed the city’s drainage system, resulting in severe waterlogging in several areas. Citizens can call the helpline at 9365429314 to register complaints and seek assistance.

The situation remains dire in Guwahati, with many households forced to remain indoors due to the flooding. Areas such as Ulubari, Rajgarh, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Gandhi Basti, Hatigaon, Zoo Road, Borbari, and RG Baruah Road are experiencing unprecedented water levels, disrupting normal life.

The regional meteorological center predicts a generally cloudy sky with occasional rain or thundershowers for today.