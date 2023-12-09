Assam: Lakhimpur hotel raided by ED team over embezzlement

HT Digital,

Lakhimpur, Dec 9: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at a hotel in Lakhimpur, Assam on Saturday in relation to a case of financial misappropriation.

Reports suggest that a seven-member team of the ED raided Hotel Malini, previously run by the Rose Valley group, now embroiled in a massive chit fund scam. Recently, the hotel was operated by the Kolkata-based Orbit Group.

The raid is believed to be linked to the financial misdeeds of the Rose Valley group. A large contingent of police officials and the ED team are currently stationed at the hotel as investigations continue. Further details are awaited.