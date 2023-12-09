18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 9, 2023
type here...

Assam: Lakhimpur hotel raided by ED team over embezzlement

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Lakhimpur, Dec 9: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at a hotel in Lakhimpur, Assam on Saturday in relation to a case of financial misappropriation.

- Advertisement -

Reports suggest that a seven-member team of the ED raided Hotel Malini, previously run by the Rose Valley group, now embroiled in a massive chit fund scam. Recently, the hotel was operated by the Kolkata-based Orbit Group.

The raid is believed to be linked to the financial misdeeds of the Rose Valley group. A large contingent of police officials and the ED team are currently stationed at the hotel as investigations continue. Further details are awaited.

Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rs 717 crore sanctioned by DoNER for 5 projects in Tripura

The Hills Times - 0
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter 7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter