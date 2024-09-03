27 C
Assam launches first CHD, BMT screening camp in Barpeta

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, "I am pleased to share that the first-ever Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) screening camp has started @FAAMCHbarpeta today."

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 3: The Assam Government has launched the state’s first-ever screening camp for Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH) in Barpeta, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Tuesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “I am pleased to share that the first-ever Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) screening camp has started @FAAMCHbarpeta today.”

The screening camp will benefit numerous families by offering early diagnosis and treatment options for serious health conditions.

The screening was conducted by a team of doctors from Narayana Health in Bangalore.

“The screening and examination are carried out by a team of doctors from @NarayanaHealth Bangalore”, the Education Minister added.

Minister Pegu expressed his contentment with the initiative, highlighting its significance in providing critical health services to children in need.

He also commended the Chief Minister’s Sneh Sparsha scheme, which aims to improve the lives of thousands of children through compassionate healthcare.

“I appreciate HCM @himantabiswa ‘s Sneh Sparsha scheme touching the lives of thousands of children with love and care”, Minister Pegu further stated.

