Assam Launches Mother-Tongue Education for Tribal Students Next Session

Monday, October 28: The Assam Education Department has announced a significant initiative to incorporate mother tongue education for six tribal groups—Karbi, Mising, Rabha, Dimasa, Deuri, and Santhali—starting from the foundational stage in the upcoming academic session. This decision aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes the importance of primary education in a child’s native language to bolster comprehension and learning outcomes.

This landmark decision was discussed in a meeting held at Janata Bhawan, attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, officials from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), and representatives from various literary bodies associated with each of the six tribal languages. Representatives from autonomous councils, including those from Mising, Rabha Hasong, Tiwa, and Deuri, also participated in the discussion to ensure an inclusive approach that respects each group’s cultural heritage and educational needs.

In a statement following the meeting, Minister Pegu remarked on the department’s proactive steps to implement the language-specific curricula, describing it as a concerted effort to empower students from tribal communities by providing them access to primary education in their native language. According to the minister, the NEP 2020 aims to reduce linguistic barriers in early education, allowing young learners to start their academic journey in a familiar linguistic environment, which he believes will improve overall learning comprehension and literacy rates in Assam’s tribal communities.

SCERT officials have been coordinating closely with the literary bodies of each language to establish a detailed framework that addresses the distinct linguistic and cultural needs of the tribal communities. The Education Department plans to create specialized textbooks, teacher training programs, and supportive learning materials that are tailored to each language to ensure teachers are well-equipped to implement the curriculum effectively. While developing these resources, the department aims to maintain linguistic authenticity while also aligning with the standards set forth by the NEP 2020.

The shift to mother tongue-based education at the foundational level is anticipated to have far-reaching impacts on Assam’s educational landscape. By allowing tribal children to learn in their native languages from the outset, the initiative aims to foster stronger community identity, cultural preservation, and higher levels of academic engagement. Community leaders and educators from the six tribal groups expressed optimism that teaching in mother tongues will boost student motivation, academic confidence, and long-term educational success among tribal communities.

Minister Pegu also emphasized the long-term social benefits of mother tongue education, noting that it will allow students to remain connected to their roots while participating in the broader educational system. This will create a more inclusive and equitable academic environment for all of Assam’s students, bridging cultural gaps and enhancing respect for linguistic diversity.

The SCERT will continue to work closely with tribal councils and local literary groups to ensure the initiative’s successful roll-out in the next academic session. A follow-up meeting is planned to monitor progress and address any logistical challenges that may arise as the department transitions to this model. The department also seeks to gain insights from the feedback of participating teachers and community representatives to continually refine and adapt the curriculum in the coming years.

This initiative marks a transformative step in Assam’s commitment to inclusive education, particularly for tribal communities. As the state prepares to implement this mother-tongue curriculum, it is hoped that these efforts will empower future generations of tribal students to thrive in both local and national educational landscapes.