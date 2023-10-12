Assam: Leena Doley among 17 cops to appear for probe in connection to Batadrava PS arson case

HT Digital,

Nagaon, Oct 12: Former Nagaon superintendent of police (SP), Leena Doley, and deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Dipti Mali, arrived in Guwahati on Thursday to appear before a one-person investigating committee in connection to the Batadrava Police Station arson case.

The committee is probing the Batadrava Police Station arson case in Assam. They are among 17 police officials summoned by the state government’s department of home and political affairs.

The department also issued orders to other officials including former additional superintendent of police (ASP) Dhruba Bora, Nirupam Hazarika, DSP Tridip Pratim Kungbang, Dipti Mali, Durlabh Chandra Das, and former Kaliabor SDPO Mrinmoy Das. They are to appear before the committee led by the additional chief secretary, Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi.

The investigation was triggered by the death of an inmate at Batadrava Police Station on May 21, 2022. The incident sparked outrage among locals who clashed with police officials and set the police station on fire.