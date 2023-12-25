Assam: Legislators and celebrities unite for friendly football match

BOKAJAN, Dec 25: In the heart of Bokajan, Assam, the Christmas Eve spirit soared to new heights on December 24, as camaraderie and celebration enveloped the town in the Karbi Anglong district. A unique spectacle unfolded on the Hanjanglangso Sports Association field, where a friendly football match transcended the boundaries of politics and fame, uniting legislators from the Assam Assembly with some of the state’s most prominent celebrities.

Numal Momin, the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly and local MLA of the Bokajan assembly constituency, played a pivotal role in bringing this festive event to life. Collaborating with the Electronic Media Association, Momin orchestrated an event that not only showcased sportsmanship but also became a powerful symbol of unity and community spirit.

The teams were a mix of notable figures, with the Legislator 7 team featuring Mrinal Saikia, Sibu Mishra, Prithiraj Rava, Shiladitya Dev, Surjya Rongphar, and Rilipson Ronghang. Their opponents, the Celebrity 7 team, boasted the talents of former Mr Universe Mahadev Deka and Kushal Changmai.

Thousands of spectators flocked to the Hanjanglangso Sports Association field, creating a vibrant atmosphere of Christmas cheer. Beyond being a mere game, the football match served as a reflection of the joy and goodwill that defines the holiday season.

This festive football clash on Christmas Eve was a testament to the unifying power of sports, transcending differences and spreading messages of peace and harmony.

The event resonated with the spirit of Christmas, embodying the teachings of Jesus Christ and fostering a sense of togetherness that will undoubtedly linger in the memories of the Bokajan community.