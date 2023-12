HT Digital,

Kokrajhar, Dec 9: A live grenade was discovered on December 9 near a shop in Dotoma town, located in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

- Advertisement -

The shop, owned by Somen Sarkar, was the scene of the startling find, which initially caused a stir in the local area.

Police arrived swiftly at the scene following the discovery. Fortunately, the grenade did not detonate, preventing any injuries.

As of the time of this report, police are still on site, attempting to safely retrieve the grenade.