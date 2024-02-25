Assam: Locals shocked after finding dead fetus inside cardboard box in Barpeta

HT Digital,

Barpeta, Feb 25: A shocking incident occurred in Assam’s Barpeta district on Sunday when a dead fetus was found inside a box near Shila village.

The box was discovered near a bridge next to Goma Phulbari Adarsha Vidyalaya, causing widespread alarm and anger among locals. The police were promptly informed and they subsequently recovered the fetus.

The incident sparked a massive outcry in the area with locals suspecting that the fetus was dumped due to the societal pressure associated with an unwanted pregnancy. Some locals also suggested the possibility of a stillbirth.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear at this point. Local police have initiated an investigation into the incident and further details are awaited.