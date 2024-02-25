16 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 25, 2024
type here...

Assam: Locals shocked after finding dead fetus inside cardboard box in Barpeta

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Barpeta, Feb 25: A shocking incident occurred in Assam’s Barpeta district on Sunday when a dead fetus was found inside a box near Shila village.

- Advertisement -

The box was discovered near a bridge next to Goma Phulbari Adarsha Vidyalaya, causing widespread alarm and anger among locals. The police were promptly informed and they subsequently recovered the fetus.

The incident sparked a massive outcry in the area with locals suspecting that the fetus was dumped due to the societal pressure associated with an unwanted pregnancy. Some locals also suggested the possibility of a stillbirth.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear at this point. Local police have initiated an investigation into the incident and further details are awaited.

15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Two workers electrocuted in Numaligarh, hospitalized

The Hills Times - 0
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam 10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover 10 Types Of Parathas To Try Best Places to Visit in Summer in India