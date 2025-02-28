28 C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Assam: MA Student Arrested for Forging HSLC Admit Card in Assam Police Recruitment Scam 

In a startling case of certificate forgery, an MA student from Assam was arrested on suspicion of altering his High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) admit card to look younger and be eligible

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: In a startling case of certificate forgery, an MA student from Assam was arrested on suspicion of altering his High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) admit card to look younger and be eligible for the recruitment process of the state police. Harunur Rashid was taken into custody by Bajali police when differences were found in his date of birth.

Rashid, an alumnus of Harendra Chitra College, had initially taken the HSLC exam in 2011. Presently a Master of Arts (MA) student, he had previously cleared four courses in his postgraduate program. But trying his luck in Assam Police recruitment, he apparently fudged his birth date to satisfy the age requirement that calls for below 25 years of age.

This forgery was discovered by authorities higher up in the recruitment process and alerted the police. Upon questioning, Rashid’s doctored HSLC admit card and other fake documents were confiscated. Under interrogation, he reportedly confessed to having forged his date of birth so that he had a better chance of clearing the eligibility test.

The authorities have taken this case very seriously, reiterating that the recruitment process must be merit and genuine in nature. The police have also requested people to inform them of any suspicious activities in relation to forgery of documents or malpractice during the recruitment process so that only the most deserving are selected for government jobs.

