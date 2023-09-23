Assam Mahila Congress filed complaint against CM Sarma for making ‘hate speech’ against Sonia Gandhi

HT Digital

Guwahati, Sept 23

- Advertisement -

Assam Mahila Congress members led by Mira Borthakur Goswami reached Dispur police station today to lodge a complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for alleged inflamatory statement made against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress members in their complaint mentioned that the Assam Chief Minister allegedly made taunting and inflammatory speech during a public rally in Madhya Pradesh where he allegedly mentioned that Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi’s 10, Janapath should be burnt down.

In view of the hate speech of Assam CM, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during Jan Ashirwad rally in Madhya Pradesh, with clear instigation towards violence and arson, a F.I.R. has been lodged by Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress today at Dispur P.S. Guwahati against Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. pic.twitter.com/ikO3BcKhCB — Mira Borthakur Goswami (@borthakur_mira) September 23, 2023

The complaint further added that the statement by CM Sarma was made with an intent to create communal tension by bringing in Hindu religious sentiments into play.

Earlier, Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia filed a complaint against Chief Minister Sarma for making offensive remarks against Sonia Gandhi during the Jan Ashirwad rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha on September 19.