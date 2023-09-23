28 C
Assam Mahila Congress filed complaint against CM Sarma for making ‘hate speech’ against Sonia Gandhi

Assam Mahila Congress members led by Mira Borthakur Goswami reached Dispur police station today to lodge a complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for alleged inflammatory statement made against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Guwahati, Sept 23

The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress members in their complaint mentioned that the Assam Chief Minister allegedly made taunting and inflammatory speech during a public rally in Madhya Pradesh where he allegedly mentioned that Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi’s 10, Janapath should be burnt down.

The complaint further added that the statement by CM Sarma was made with an intent to create communal tension by bringing in Hindu religious sentiments into play.

Earlier, Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia filed a complaint against Chief Minister Sarma for making offensive remarks against Sonia Gandhi during the Jan Ashirwad rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha on September 19.

