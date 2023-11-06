Assam: Major fire in Guwahati’s Borbari Chariali destroy several business establishments

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 6: A major fire broke out in the wee hours of Monday morning destroying several business establishments in the vicinity.

Panic gripped among the residents as several shops on the footpath bore the brunt of the raging flames as the fire continued spread across the area.

As per preliminary reports, a total of 19 shops have been gutted in the fire. The response team arrived at the scene around 2.20 am and doused the flames, preventing further damage.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Despite the destructive fire, there were no major injuries or casualties reported. Residents and business owners in the area are now left with the task of assessing the damage.

