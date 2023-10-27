Assam: Major oil smuggling racket busted in Guwahati, 1 arrested

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 27: Garchuk Police and the Crime Branch in Guwahati exposed a significant oil smuggling operation on Friday, detaining one individual at Betkuchi, according to officials.

- Advertisement -

Initial reports suggest that the suspects were apprehended while attempting to steal oil from oil transportation tankers.

The joint operation was conducted near Betkuchi, Guwahati, at Lalungaon. The joint team confiscated two tankers at the scene, with registration numbers AS 01 DC 5446 and AS 12 E 1486.

The tankers were reportedly coming from the Betkuchi terminal when they were intercepted. One of the tanker drivers was also detained at the scene. In the aftermath of the bust, Indian Oil representatives arrived at the scene. Police are currently questioning the detained suspect.