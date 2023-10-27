23 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 28, 2023
type here...

Assam: Major oil smuggling racket busted in Guwahati, 1 arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 27: Garchuk Police and the Crime Branch in Guwahati exposed a significant oil smuggling operation on Friday, detaining one individual at Betkuchi, according to officials.

- Advertisement -

Initial reports suggest that the suspects were apprehended while attempting to steal oil from oil transportation tankers.

The joint operation was conducted near Betkuchi, Guwahati, at Lalungaon. The joint team confiscated two tankers at the scene, with registration numbers AS 01 DC 5446 and AS 12 E 1486.

The tankers were reportedly coming from the Betkuchi terminal when they were intercepted. One of the tanker drivers was also detained at the scene. In the aftermath of the bust, Indian Oil representatives arrived at the scene. Police are currently questioning the detained suspect.

10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’
10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’
Top 10 Engineering College In Assam
Top 10 Engineering College In Assam
12 Enchanting Places to Explore in North East India
12 Enchanting Places to Explore in North East India
Longest Living Birds On Earth
Longest Living Birds On Earth
Top 10 Busiest Airports In Northeast
Top 10 Busiest Airports In Northeast
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Adani Energy Solutions commissions Karur Transmission project

The Hills Times - 0
10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’ Top 10 Engineering College In Assam 12 Enchanting Places to Explore in North East India Longest Living Birds On Earth Top 10 Busiest Airports In Northeast