Assam: Major reshuffle in education department, 10 inspector of schools transferred

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 16: In a recent reshuffle by the Assam Government’s Department of School Education, 10 Inspectors of Schools have been transferred and posted to new locations.

The reshuffle involved Inspectors of Schools from Chirang, Goalpara, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Kamrup (Rural), Udalguri districts. The transfers come into effect from the date of taking over charges at their new postings.

The reshuffle also involved key positions such as Deputy Director, Directorate of Elementary Education, District Elementary Education Officer, and Deputy Director, Directorate of Higher Education.

The reshuffle is expected to bring fresh perspectives and improvements in the functioning of the schools in these districts.