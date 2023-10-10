Assam: Man arrested for raping class 8 student

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 10: In a disturbing development, a minor girl was reportedly raped in Guwahati’s Dakshin Gaon area.

- Advertisement -

The accused, identified as Abdul Hamid, is said to have been sexually abusing the 14-year-old girl for the past six months.

The victim’s mother has accused Hamid of luring her daughter with false promises of love, administering drugs to incapacitate her, and then raping her.

The incident came to light when the victim’s family members discovered the abuse and lodged a case at Bhagaduttapur Police Station. The case was registered under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 328/376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Hamid, who has two children, went into hiding when he learnt that a case had been registered against him. However, he was apprehended by Bhagaduttapur Police after a week-long manhunt.