Assam man arrested in Kerala for raping 52-year-old woman

HT Digital,

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 17: The Kerala police on Saturday arrested an Assam native, Firdous, for allegedly raping a 52-year-old woman and causing her serious injuries. The incident reportedly took place four days ago in the city.

Firdous is accused of luring the victim, a daily wage labourer from Alappuzha district employed at a local railway station, by promising to guide her to the nearest metro station. The police report indicates that Firdous forced the woman into a secluded area near a railway overbridge and committed the crime before escaping.

Locals later found the injured woman and rushed her to a hospital. Despite limited information about Firdous, the police managed to identify and arrest him through the survivor’s statement and meticulous investigation.

Firdous, who remained in Kochi after the incident, was captured on Saturday. The survivor reported to the police that Firdous, although an Assam native, is fluent in Malayalam. A case has been filed against Firdous and the investigation is ongoing.