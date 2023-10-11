Assam: Man critically injured in Jorhat during firing incident, 2 suspects held

HT Digital,

Jorhat, Oct 11: Two individuals, including a woman, have been apprehended in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in Jorhat, Assam on October 11.

Initial reports indicate that a young man named Basanta Das suffered severe injuries when unidentified assailants fired upon him in Jorhat’s Lichubari area. Das was initially admitted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) but was later transferred to Guwahati due to his critical condition.

Sources suggest that the woman arrested, Monalisa, had a romantic relationship with Das. It is suspected that she and the other arrested individual, Dimple Gogoi, planned the shooting.

The incident took place at a tea garden in Lichubari, with Das being shot while travelling in a Wagon-R. It has been reported that Das had previously been arrested on various charges.

