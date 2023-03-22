30 C
Assam Man Fulfills Dream, Buys Favourite Scooter Worth ₹90,000 In Coins

Md Saidul Hoque stated, "I run a small shop in the Boragaon area, and it was my dream to buy a scooter. I started to collect coins about 5-6 years ago."

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 22: A man hailing from Assam has gone viral on social media for buying a two-wheeler scooter for himself. Md Saidul Hoque, who is a resident of the Sipajhar area in the Darrang district and runs a small shop in Guwahati, purchased a scooter with a bunch of coins he saved over the years.

According to reports, Md Saidul Hoque stated, “I run a small shop in the Boragaon area, and it was my dream to buy a scooter. I started to collect coins about 5-6 years ago. Finally, I have fulfilled my dream. I am really happy now”.

“When my executive told me that a customer has come to our showroom to buy a scooter with coins worth around Rs 90,000, I was delighted, because I had seen such news on TV. I wish him that, he would buy a four-wheeler in the future,” said the owner of the two-wheeler showroom.

Earlier in the previous year, a man from Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur paid Rs 50,000 to buy a TVS Jupiter scooter from a local TVS dealer.

While in a 29-year-old V Boopathi from Tamil Nadu also paid Rs 2.6 lakh in a bundle of 1 rupee coins for a Bajaj Dominar 400. About 10 hours were needed to count the payment made in coins by the man.

 

