Assam: Mangaldai College cultural secretary collapses and dies inside car

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Mangaldoi, Oct 16: In a tragic incident, the cultural secretary of Mangaldai College, Jyotisman Baruah, died suddenly in a car while en route to Kalaigaon in Assam’s Darrang district on Monday.

Baruah, a third-semester student at the college and resident of Preeti Nagar in Mangaldoi town, collapsed and lost consciousness during the journey, with attempts to save his life proving unsuccessful. This unexpected incident has left the community in shock.

In a separate incident in August, Dipankar Namasudra, believed to be the in-charge of a de-addiction centre in Guwahati city, also died under unclear circumstances.

Namasudra collapsed and lost consciousness at the centre located in Sadilapur, under the jurisdiction of the Jalukbari police station. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

