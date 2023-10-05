Assam: Massive brawl breaks out among students over umbrella, 1 injured

HT Digital,

Digboi, Oct 5: A disagreement over an umbrella escalated into a full-blown brawl at Vivekananda Higher Secondary School in Digboi, Assam, resulting in serious injuries to one student.

The altercation, which started as a verbal spat between two groups of students, quickly turned violent.

The injured student, an HS first year, was hospitalised due to the severity of his injuries. Local police were alerted and a team from Digboi Police arrived at the scene.

They managed to pacify the situation and separate the warring parties. The students involved in the incident have been detained by the police.