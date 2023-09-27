Assam: Massive fire ravages east market in Kalgachia

A devastating inferno engulfed the heart of East Market in Kalgachia, Assam, in the early hours of Wednesday, September 27, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

As per reports, approximately 8 to 10 shops were reduced to charred ruins, and the house of one Kobbad Ali also bore the brunt of the raging flames.

- Advertisement -

Preliminary assessments indicate that the blaze devoured properties valued at an estimated Rs 50-60 lakh, casting a pall of despair over the affected shopkeepers and homeowners.

Eventually, the fire was brought under control with the swift and heroic efforts by the Kalgachia fire brigade, along with the valiant actions of local residents.

While the fire’s cause is still under investigation, initial suspicions point towards a possible short circuit. An official probe has been initiated to determine the exact origin of the blaze.