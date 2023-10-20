Assam: Minister Ashok Singhal announces new water supply project for Nilachal Hills

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 20: Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal announced on Friday, the conceptualisation of a new project designed to guarantee water supply to all residents of Nilachal Hills and the Kamakhya Temple.

The project is expected to be completed within a year. Singhal, who oversees housing and urban affairs and irrigation, visited Nilachal Hills to review the current water supply project.

Accompanied by several top departmental officials, he instructed them to build a new water storage tanker. He stated that the new project was necessary as the previously sanctioned Kamakhya water supply project had not fully delivered. Singhal also mentioned that the Chief Minister wanted to ensure water access for residents near Kamakhya Temple, an area with severe water shortage.

The new project will provide water supply connections to households without one and will guarantee water supply to every household in the region and the Kamakhya Temple. Singhal also revealed plans to bring a pipeline from the Sadilapur water project to the Kamakhya reservoir to ensure water supply to Nilachal Hills residents.