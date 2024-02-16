Assam Minister Ashok Singhal unveils ‘Assam Urban Services’ app for public

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 16: The Assam Government has officially launched an updated version of the integrated web portal https://assamurban.in and the ‘Assam Urban Services’ app, in an effort to improve the ease of living for its citizens. The app was unveiled by the Minister of Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal, at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday. The Assam Urban Services app is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

In a post on platform ‘X’, Ashok Singhal said, “The mobile app will enable citizens to access all services of all municipal bodies of Assam, including Guwahati Municipal Corporation, through their mobile phones. The portal, which has been updated with several new features, will consolidate all the information of the branch departments of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department, as well as all the municipal bodies in the state and serve as a one-stop platform for the public to access departmental services online.”

The Minister announced the launch of a new app featuring numerous noteworthy functionalities such as business license procurement, water connection, reservation of theatres and playgrounds, film shooting permissions, traffic tracking, public complaint registration, details of various departmental and municipal body schemes, OBPS, TDR and Cespool applications. The Minister further encouraged all citizens to download this app to effortlessly access all municipal services.