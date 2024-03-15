Assam minister assures ‘Flood-Free Guwahati’ this monsoon

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 14: Assam’s Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal, has pledged that Guwahati residents will experience relief from persistent water-logging and floods this year.

He made this statement during a key meeting of the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs (DoHUA) held in Guwahati last Friday. Singhal informed that a comprehensive report on the city’s annual flash floods was received from the relevant officers. He also guaranteed that all water outflow channels would be cleared before the Bohag Bihu festival, celebrated in April.

The minister stated, ‘Guwahati will be flood-free this year. Before Bohag Bihu, all channels allowing water to flow out from the city will be cleared.’ He also addressed the city’s drinking water issue, promising a resolution by 2024 through JICA’s water supply project. Singhal revealed that by June-July this year, all areas in Guwahati would have access to fresh drinking water.

In related news, 20,000 houses in Guwahati received drinking water supply connections today, as initiated by the cabinet minister. Singhal also posted on platform ‘X’, where he chaired a review meeting on the progress of the ‘Mission Flood Free Guwahati’ and urged DoHUA officials to expedite their efforts to make Guwahati flood-free before the onset of monsoons.