Assam: Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah inaugurates ‘Rural Mart’ in Nalbari

HT Digital,

Nalbari, Oct 2: Assam Minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, today inaugurated the ‘RURAL MART’ at Nalbari Regional Science Centre and Planetarium. The event was attended by DC Nalbari Varnali Deka, State Mission Director, ASRLM Krishna Baruah, and other officials.

The mart, an initiative of the District Administration, is part of the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, Department of Panchayat and Rural Development. It is set to receive support from NABARD in future.

The mart will provide a platform for local Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to sell their locally-produced items. The Minister, during his address, spoke about the importance of uplifting SHGs and their contribution to the economy. He also mentioned various government initiatives for SHGs.

The State Mission Director urged SHGs to invest their earnings in different activities. After the inauguration, the Minister and DC attended PRAGYA QUIZ, a competition conducted in line with the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign, and distributed prizes.

The quiz was a precursor to the online series marking World River Day, Antyodaya Diwas, World Environmental Health Day, and World Tourism Day, which saw participation from students and the public.