22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 23, 2023
type here...

Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya on a mission, rides bike across state spreading awareness about road safety

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 23: Assam’s Transport Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya, is currently participating in a statewide bike rally, ‘Path Suraksha Jan Andolan’, aimed at promoting road safety. The rally commenced on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

- Advertisement -

Sharing his experience from the second day of the event in Guwahati, Suklabaidya posted on social media platform X about his journey to Goalapara on a Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle.

The objective of the rally is to conduct awareness meetings with various stakeholders, including government officials, students, drivers and the public. The goal is to emphasise the importance of road safety and instil a sense of responsibility among the citizens.

According to the state transport department data, from January to October this year, there were 6,001 accidents recorded, resulting in 2,606 deaths. The districts of Kamrup (R), Kamrup (M), Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Goalpara reported the highest number of deaths during this period.

10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

5 Army personnel killed, 3 injured during gunbattle with terrorists in...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip Most Beautiful Trees in the World Most Expensive Spices In The World Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms