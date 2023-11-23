Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya on a mission, rides bike across state spreading awareness about road safety

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 23: Assam’s Transport Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya, is currently participating in a statewide bike rally, ‘Path Suraksha Jan Andolan’, aimed at promoting road safety. The rally commenced on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Sharing his experience from the second day of the event in Guwahati, Suklabaidya posted on social media platform X about his journey to Goalapara on a Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle.

The objective of the rally is to conduct awareness meetings with various stakeholders, including government officials, students, drivers and the public. The goal is to emphasise the importance of road safety and instil a sense of responsibility among the citizens.

According to the state transport department data, from January to October this year, there were 6,001 accidents recorded, resulting in 2,606 deaths. The districts of Kamrup (R), Kamrup (M), Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Goalpara reported the highest number of deaths during this period.