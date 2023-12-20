15 C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Assam minister Pijush Hazarika visits hospital, gets treated for Tonsillitis

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Jorhat, Dec 20: Assam’s cabinet minister, Pijush Hazarika, received treatment at Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) for symptoms indicative of tonsillitis, including enlarged tonsils, a painful throat, difficulty swallowing, and tender lymph nodes on the sides of the neck.

Hazarika was in Jorhat’s Titabar for a BJP party meeting and was taken to JMCH following protocol. Medical Superintendent of JMCH, Purnima Barua, reported that Hazarika showed signs of tonsillitis and experienced difficulty due to a sore throat.

He was treated by Dr. Hiranya Prova Saikia, HOD, ENT at JMCH. Barua assured that there is nothing to worry about and Hazarika is doing well. He has been prescribed medication and advised to rest his voice for a few days.

