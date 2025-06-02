34.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 2, 2025
Assam Minister Reviews Flood Relief in Guwahati, ₹4 Lakh Ex Gratia Announced for Victims’ Families

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 2: Following the persistent crisis due to artificial inundation in Guwahati, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah led a high-level meeting of the Kamrup Metro District Administration and top officials of different departments. The meeting revolved around relief measures and expediting assistance to citizens who have been struggling with the relentless rain and subsequent city floods.

One of the key decisions of the meeting was to give an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh to the families of the victims of the tragedy. The meeting was presided over by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, high-ranking departmental officials, and GMC councillors. It took place at the Office of the District Commissioner in Hengrabari, Guwahati.

While that is happening, the overall flood situation in Assam continued to be critical on Sunday with ten of the state’s major rivers running above the danger level. More than 78,000 people in over 15 districts have been hit by the rising waters. Besides Assam, Tripura also saw heavy to very heavy rain in many districts and is predicted to receive extremely heavy rains in isolated areas until June 4.

Throughout the northeastern part of the country, the death toll in rain-related tragedies—such as landslides, floods, flash floods, and lightning strikes—has risen to 30 since the evening of May 29. Officials said that 22 lost their lives on Saturday alone, showing the devastating effect of the early onslaught of the monsoon on the region.

