Assam: Missing woman’s body found buried at courtyard in Mankachar, family on the run

HT Digital,

Mankachar, Oct 19: In a surprising turn of events, the mortal remains of an elderly woman were found in Assam’s Mankachar on October 19, as per sources.

- Advertisement -

As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Okrabari village in Assam’s Mankachar where the body was reportedly found buried in the ground at the residence of her son-in-law.

Majime Khatun, the wife of Jamir Uddin Sheikh and a native of Uruamari village, was recognised as the deceased lady.

According to the information gathered, the woman had been missing since October 17, and her daughter had also made a report about the incident.

According to officials, a search was conducted based on the complaint, and the police excavated a trench based on suspicions at the son-in-law’s property, where they discovered her dead.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the son-in-law, named as Manowar Hussain, and his family have fled, according to authorities. A search has been launched to nab the son-in-law and the other family members of the deceased woman.