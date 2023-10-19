24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 19, 2023
type here...

Assam: Missing woman’s body found buried at courtyard in Mankachar, family on the run

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Mankachar, Oct 19: In a surprising turn of events, the mortal remains of an elderly woman were found in Assam’s Mankachar on October 19, as per sources.

- Advertisement -

As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Okrabari village in Assam’s Mankachar where the body was reportedly found buried in the ground at the residence of her son-in-law.

Majime Khatun, the wife of Jamir Uddin Sheikh and a native of Uruamari village, was recognised as the deceased lady.

According to the information gathered, the woman had been missing since October 17, and her daughter had also made a report about the incident.

According to officials, a search was conducted based on the complaint, and the police excavated a trench based on suspicions at the son-in-law’s property, where they discovered her dead.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the son-in-law, named as Manowar Hussain, and his family have fled, according to authorities. A search has been launched to nab the son-in-law and the other family members of the deceased woman.

 

10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

ICC World Cup: India’s terrific win against Bangladesh as Virat Kohli...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop 10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World 10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn