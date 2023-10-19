Assam: Missing woman’s body found buried at courtyard in Mankachar, family on the run

HT Digital,
Mankachar, Oct 19: In a surprising turn of events, the mortal remains of an elderly woman were found in Assam’s Mankachar on October 19, as per sources.
As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Okrabari village in Assam’s Mankachar where the body was reportedly found buried in the ground at the residence of her son-in-law.
Majime Khatun, the wife of Jamir Uddin Sheikh and a native of Uruamari village, was recognised as the deceased lady.
According to the information gathered, the woman had been missing since October 17, and her daughter had also made a report about the incident.
According to officials, a search was conducted based on the complaint, and the police excavated a trench based on suspicions at the son-in-law’s property, where they discovered her dead.
Meanwhile, the son-in-law, named as Manowar Hussain, and his family have fled, according to authorities. A search has been launched to nab the son-in-law and the other family members of the deceased woman.