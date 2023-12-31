18 C
Monday, January 1, 2024
Assam: Mission Basundhara achieves land settlements for over 2,82,000 bighas, announces CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 31: On December 31, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the successful settlement of over 2,82,000 bigha of land in the Brahmaputra Valley and an added 21 bigha in the Barak Valley under Mission Basundhara.

The beneficiaries of this land settlement initiative are predominantly from backward communities. Mission Basundhara, aimed at improving access to land revenue services, has significantly reduced the backlog in updating land records.

The mission’s key achievements include a 99% success rate in case disposal across districts, settlement of land in both Brahmaputra and Barak Valleys, and delivery of thousands of cases in AP Transferred, Tribal Hereditary, Occupancy Tenant, Special Cultivators, and Khas/Ceiling Surplus land categories.

Chief Minister Sarma lauded the mission’s efforts, highlighting its commitment to uplift marginalized communities.

