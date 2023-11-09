22 C
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Assam: Mystery shrouds over alleged custodial death of prisoner in Haflong sub-jail

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Haflong, Nov 9: Raju Pal, a detainee at Haflong Sub-Jail, succumbed to death in mysterious circumstances today. He was being transferred to Haflong Civil Hospital due to sudden illness when he died en route.

Originally arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Pal was from Deteksara under Harengazao police station.

His family, who last spoke to him on November 8, reports that he seemed in good health then. The sudden death has left his family in disbelief, raising suspicions about the circumstances leading to his demise and demanding an in-depth investigation.

This incident echoes a similar one from 2022, where another prisoner, Raju from Uttar Pradesh, arrested with ‘The Burmese Supari’, also died in Haflong Sub-Jail.

