Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Assam: Naked body of woman found in Dhubri, rape and murder suspected

HT Digital,

Dhubri, Oct 11: In a shocking incident, a woman’s naked body was found hanging with her hands and mouth tied in Chapar, Assam’s Dhubri district on Wednesday morning. The body was discovered in an abandoned house within the jungle of Chagalkhuti village.

The police recovered the body in the presence of a magistrate after the incident was reported. It is suspected that the woman may have been raped and murdered, but the exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

The woman’s son, a farm labourer, stated his mother lived alone in the house and survived on money sent by his younger brother. He suspects her stepfather, Sahidul Islam, is responsible for her death and demands justice for his mother’s horrific killing.​​​​​​​

 

