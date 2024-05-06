24 C
Monday, May 6, 2024
Assam: NIT Silchar found hanging inside bathroom, probe begins

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Silchar, May 6: In a shocking incident, a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam, committed suicide on Monday.

The student, identified as Kishore Pran Deka, was pursuing mechanical engineering at the institute. The incident occurred at the NIT Silchar guest house, where Deka was staying with his visiting parents.

It is reported that the suicide took place while his parents were out. The unfortunate incident has left the institute authorities, student community and the parents of the deceased in a state of shock.

